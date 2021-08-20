Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 90.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

