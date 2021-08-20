Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00.

NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.65 on Friday. Cerecor Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cerecor by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Cerecor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

