Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.76.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

