Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,694,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.