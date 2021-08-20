Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $127.68.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

