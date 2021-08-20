HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 788 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of BCE by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $50.47 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

