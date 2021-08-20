PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAE opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PAE has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

