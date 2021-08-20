Huntington National Bank Sells 3,546 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.06 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

