MKM Partners Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $106.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE:FN opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

