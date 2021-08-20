Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.86. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

