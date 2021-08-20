Huntington National Bank Buys 5,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

AMR stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

