Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Discovery by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Discovery by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

