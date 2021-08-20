Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $358.98 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $189.38 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

