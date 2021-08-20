HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,222 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.34 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

