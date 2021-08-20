Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.
SHO stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
