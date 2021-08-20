Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.

SHO stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

