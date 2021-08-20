Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.07). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEIP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

MEIP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $6,729,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

