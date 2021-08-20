Analysts Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

XONE stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $509.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The ExOne by 113,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The ExOne by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The ExOne by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.