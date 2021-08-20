Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells $274,364.16 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.