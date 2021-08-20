13,557 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,557 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

