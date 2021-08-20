Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.97. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.