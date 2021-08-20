Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

