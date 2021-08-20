Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,545 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

