Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

VST stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Vistra by 26.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $14,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $506,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

