Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

