Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

