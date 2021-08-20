Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

