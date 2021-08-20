Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 602 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

