Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 876 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFV opened at $23.17 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19.

