Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $375.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $81,150,258. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

