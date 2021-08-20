Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $577.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

