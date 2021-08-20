Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $912,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Ares Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.