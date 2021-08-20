Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 25.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

