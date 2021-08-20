Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

