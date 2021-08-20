Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,757 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.