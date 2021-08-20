1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt Buys 6,927 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIBS shares. William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $17,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

