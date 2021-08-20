Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

