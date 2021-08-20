Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day Sells 5,177 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,120.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.27 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Magnite by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 303,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 98,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

