Steven M. Paul Acquires 1,183 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 82.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 153,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 297,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 33.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

