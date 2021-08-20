Steven M. Paul Acquires 1,183 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.
Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
