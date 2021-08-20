AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUOTY. lowered shares of AU Optronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AUOTY stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. AU Optronics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.