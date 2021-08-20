New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 307,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,669,329 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 607,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

