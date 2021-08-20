Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 25.0%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RMI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.