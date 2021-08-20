Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.57. 469,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,486,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

