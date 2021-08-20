Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.