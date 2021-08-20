Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.01

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 44787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

