Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.96. 7,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 468,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $702,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

