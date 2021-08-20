Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Up 24.8% in July

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

