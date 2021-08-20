Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,903 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

