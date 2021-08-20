Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $505.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

