Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.