Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $127.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $130.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

